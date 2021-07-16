Advertisement

Canada’s border with the U.S. could re-open next month

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden are working to lessen...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden are working to lessen restrictions but no official date for border reopening between the two countries has been announced.(CNN)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Maine (WABI) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

He noted if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, the border can open.

Senator Susan Collins says she thought the border should have been reopened with safeguards a month ago, but she’s glad it finally appears there is a solution.

”There’s so many families in Maine who have relatives on both sides of the border that have not been able to visit them in most cases for more than a year,” said Senator Collins.

Canadian officials would like 75% of eligible Canadian residents to be fully vaccinated before loosening border restrictions for tourists and business travelers

The border has been closed since March of last year.

