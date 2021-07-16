49 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine

Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) -Final doses of the coronavirus vaccine now topping the 800,000 mark according to the Maine CDC.

The latest data shows 800,383.

2,683 new vaccines were administered. That brings the overall total to 1,554,486 doses.

59.54% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, the CDC is reporting a resident from Kennebec County died with COVID-19.

There are also 49 new cases.

3 each in Kennebec, Oxford and Penobscot counties. 2 in Franklin County.

10 additional cases in Cumberland County, 9 in York County.

One less case each in Somerset, Hancock and Sagadahoc counties.

15 patients are in critical care. 6 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

