Advertisement

49 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine

Final doses of COVID-19 vaccines now topping 800,000
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) -Final doses of the coronavirus vaccine now topping the 800,000 mark according to the Maine CDC.

The latest data shows 800,383.

2,683 new vaccines were administered. That brings the overall total to 1,554,486 doses.

59.54% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, the CDC is reporting a resident from Kennebec County died with COVID-19.

There are also 49 new cases.

3 each in Kennebec, Oxford and Penobscot counties. 2 in Franklin County.

10 additional cases in Cumberland County, 9 in York County.

One less case each in Somerset, Hancock and Sagadahoc counties.

15 patients are in critical care. 6 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year-old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
Joseph Johnson
Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral

Latest News

Both the Maine Supreme Court and U.S. District Court had previously upheld the ordinance as...
South Portland wins oil pipeline lawsuit over Clear Skies ordinance
Severe storms possible today
Maine to try to drive up vaccine rate with airport clinic
State Theatre hosts hiring fair