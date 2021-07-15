Advertisement

West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - According to the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, SWAT Leader for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the Levelland SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon.

Two other deputies were shot and are in critical condition, KCBD reported. One is a Hockley County Officer and one is a Levelland police officer.

A Lubbock SWAT team is on scene dealing with a person barricaded in a house in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. Levelland police initially reported four officers injured.

Levelland police got the call at 1:12 p.m., there was a report of a subject who was possibly armed. The situation escalated after officers arrived and the subject barricaded himself inside the home. Our photographer on the scene heard shots fired around 3 p.m.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Levelland police, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene. They have now been joined by the FBI, the ATF, a K9 unit, a gang unit, and the LPD Mobile Command Unit.

Update: There are four wounded law enforcement officers. One has been confirmed as a Levelland Police Officer. Two of...

Posted by Levelland Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year-old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Joseph Johnson
Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral
Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
Scallops
Scallop harvest to decline again this year, but still strong