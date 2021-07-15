Warm and humid Thursday, Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday will start off with fog around the region. A warm front exiting the region this morning will bring in warm and humid conditions for today and Friday. Areas of fog are possible once again tonight and into Friday morning.

A cold front will approach northwestern Maine during the morning on Friday where a few showers are possible. Strong thunderstorms are possible Friday as the cold front will slowly moves through the region.

The front stalls over the area on Saturday and showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening and into Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s along the coast with 80s inland. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 58°-66°. Areas of fog. South wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73°-83°. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the evening and into the night. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

