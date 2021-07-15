Advertisement

Sara Gideon donates more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits

Sara Gideon donates more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits.
Sara Gideon donates more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Former Speaker of the Maine House and candidate for U.S. Senate Sara Gideon donated more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits on Tuesday.

The money came from Gideon’s leftover campaign funds.

Some of the local nonprofits receiving donations include the Kennebec Valley Boys and Girls Club, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, Healthy Acadia, and Bangor Area Recovery Network.

Gideon also donated $1 million to the Maine Democratic Party.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students

Latest News

The suspects were arrested in an apartment building on Water Street.
Four arrested in Augusta on drug trafficking charges
Deputies said an Oxford County man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in West Paris.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in Oxford County crash
For the first time last month, Maine police officers traveled to Wisconsin to take part in...
Maine police officers take part in natural disaster training with military
Maine city ranked one of top 10 best places to live in US
Maine city ranked one of top 10 best places to live in US