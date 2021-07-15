Sara Gideon donates more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits.

Maine (WABI) - Former Speaker of the Maine House and candidate for U.S. Senate Sara Gideon donated more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits on Tuesday.

The money came from Gideon’s leftover campaign funds.

Some of the local nonprofits receiving donations include the Kennebec Valley Boys and Girls Club, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, Healthy Acadia, and Bangor Area Recovery Network.

Gideon also donated $1 million to the Maine Democratic Party.

