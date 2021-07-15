Rock Row taps celebrity chef to run 550-seat food hall

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - The developers of Rock Row in Westbrook said they have hired celebrity chef Akhtar Nawab to run the development’s food hall.

Nawab’s company, Hospitality HQ, will oversee of the management and operations of the 550-seat, 26,000 square-foot Rock Row Food Hall.

The food hall will be part of the 110-acre, $600 million Rock Row development.

“What excites me most about the Rock Row Food Hall is the eccentric and eclectic group of vendors that we will curate for all to enjoy,” Nawab said in a statement. “Greater Portland has a rich culinary offering and local food culture that is world-renowned. We want Rock Row’s Food Hall to be a foundation of that culture and a showcase for the many rising stars in the local culinary scene to grow and shine.”

Developers said the food hall will feature a mix of local and regional culinary creators and brewers.

When completed, developers said Rock Row will include more than two million square feet of mixed-use office, retail, medical and residential space.

Previously announced tenants include Market Basket, The Paper Store and the LIVE NATION Maine Savings Bank Pavilion, which are already open, as well as Firehouse Subs, Big Fin Poke, Chase, Chick-fil-A, Element Hotel by Westin, REI and Starbucks, which are in the works.

