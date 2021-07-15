Advertisement

Old Town man accused of murder, arson has bail amended to attend father's funeral

31-year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with killing 59-year-old Berton Conley in Bangor last year.
Joseph Johnson
Joseph Johnson(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man charged with murder and arson will be allowed to attend his father’s funeral on August 1st.

31-year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with killing 59-year-old Berton Conley in Bangor last year.

Police say he and 41-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie killed Conley in November then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

We’re told the judge decided Johnson was not an immediate threat to anyone and would be allowed to attend the funeral.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says several factors are taken into consideration for any potential outside movement of inmates, but he could not share the details due to security reasons.

