Nao Santa Maria ship arrives in Castine after leaving Bucksport

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - After its trip to Bangor was cancelled, the Nao Santa Maria has made its way to Castine.

After a controversial stay in Bucksport, the replica of a ship sailed by Christopher Columbus left there Wednesday morning.

It now sits in Castine Harbor outside of Otter’s Waterfront Eatery.

Owner Rob DeGennaro says he previously had the ship at his restaurant in Fort Myers, Florida.

He says he wanted to bring a piece of history to one of Maine’s most historic towns.

”We can’t look at it the way that the protestors did over in Bucksport. I understand where they’re coming from as well, and we feel for that, but there’s a lot more that goes into this. I want to just keep it as a positive situation, a positive learning environment is what we’re trying to do here,” DeGennaro said.

DeGennaro says everyone has a right to express what they would like, but he would also like to express his right that his forefathers from Italy were part of the original crew.

The ship will be in Castine all weekend.

Members of Maine Tribes are upset the ship came to Maine saying it represents a legacy of genocide and colonialism.

We reached out to a member of Penobscot Nation today but didn’t hear back.

