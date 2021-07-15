More Fog Tonight. Warm & Humid Friday With The Threat Of Storms.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have been pretty scattered across the region and will remain that way into this evening. More fog expected to develop tonight especially along the coast and for inland areas. It will not be as widespread or as dense as it was last night. Lows tonight will stay in the low to mid 60s with a southerly wind around 5-15 mph.

Fog will linger through mid-morning Friday and will give way to mostly sunny skies. A cold front will start to move into the north and west early tomorrow morning. As this front moves southeast towards the coast, it will run into a warm & humid airmass producing a line of showers & storms. Storms will arrive in the Bangor area by 1-3 PM and will clear the coast after 6 PM. A few stronger storms will be possible especially along and south of the Interstate. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s across the far north and along the coast. With the humidity, it will feel a few degrees warmer.

A cold front will produce strong to severe storms along the Interstate Friday Afternoon. Strong winds & heavy rain are the main hazards. (WABI)

More fog is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The cold front will move into the Gulf of Maine this weekend and will be the steering mechanism behind the chance of some showers. Overall, Saturday looks to remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Chance of rain will move into the west by late day and will spread along the coastline into early Sunday. Sunday looks to be the wetter & cooler of the weekend days. Showers will be likely along the coast for Sunday morning and then will become more scattered by the afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the 70s. Unsettled weather looks to continue into early next week with almost daily chances of showers & storms. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog developing especially along the coast. Lows in the 60s with a southerly wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers & storms. A warm & humid day with highs in the 70s and low 80s. SW wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Not as humid. Mostly cloudy skies to overcast skies. A few late day rain showers will be possible. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Best chance of widespread rain will be in the morning and will become more scattered by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the chance of a few storms. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.