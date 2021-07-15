Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk
Britney Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the...
Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case