Advertisement

Maine warns of bogus texting scam about drivers licenses

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine officials are warning residents of a text message phishing scam that targets people regarding their drivers licenses.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Wednesday the text messages come from someone claiming to be the “Secretary of State Drivers License Facility,” and the texter asks the recipient to click a link to “complete this verification.”

Bellows said the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles never contacts residents via text messages about their drivers licenses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Joseph Johnson
Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors

Latest News

Maine warns of bogus texting scam about drivers licenses
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
Sara Gideon donates more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits.
Sara Gideon donates more than $750,000 to 21 Maine nonprofits