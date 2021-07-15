Advertisement

LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Joseph Johnson
Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Biden, Harris herald 'historic' child tax payments
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden discussed the child tax credit...
Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s former top vaccination official, received a dog muzzle in the...
Fired Tennessee vaccine official received dog muzzle in mail