Four arrested in Augusta on drug trafficking charges

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta police arrested four people on Tuesday for drug trafficking.

The incident took place in an apartment building on Water Street.

63-year-old Samuel Baker, 40-year-old Edric Hewett, 24-year-old Tesla Staff and 29-year-old Jefferson Young were arrested on drug-trafficking-related charges.

All of the suspects were taken to Kennebec County Jail.

Baker and Young received bail, while Hewett and Staff are being held without bail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.