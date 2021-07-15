Advertisement

Dozens of first responders, volunteers rescue injured hiker from Maine mountain

Sullivan was then taken to Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Farmington for treatment of his injuries.
Maine Game Wardens and approximately 35 first responders and volunteers rescued an injured...
Maine Game Wardens and approximately 35 first responders and volunteers rescued an injured Appalachian Trail hiker on Spaulding Mountain in Mount Abram Township last night, carrying him from the top of Spaulding Mountain to the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain, then transporting him down the ski resort mountain by vehicle. (Courtesy Maine Warden Service)(Maine Warden Service)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, Maine — Game wardens, along with 35 first responders and volunteers, rescued an injured hiker from a Maine mountain Wednesday night.

The Maine Warden Service said Richard Sullivan, 65, of Archdale, North Carolina, slipped and fell while hiking the Appalachian Trail on Spaulding Mountain, likely breaking his ankle.

Officials said Sullivan was unable to walk and called 911 at about 1 p.m. Sullivan was hiking the entire length of the Appalachian Trail with his son.

Rescuers reached Sullivan by first traveling to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain by vehicle on a maintenance road, and then hiking approximately 3 1/2 miles down the backside of Sugarloaf Mountain to Sullivan’s location on Spaulding Mountain.

Wardens said they reached Sullivan at about 5 p.m. and used a special rescue litter equipped with a mountain bike wheel mounted on the bottom of the litter.

Rescue crews carried him from the top of Spaulding Mountain to the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain and then transported him down the ski resort mountain by vehicle at about 10:40 p.m.

“Without the assistance from all of the first responders and volunteers, getting Mr. Archdale off of the trail would have taken much longer. Trail conditions were wet, rocky and steep. It was a great coordinated effort by all involved to get rescuers to the top of Sugarloaf and carrying Mr. Sullivan off the mountain. We have a great group of people in Franklin County to make rescue operations like this one run smooth,” Maine game warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher said in a statement.

Sullivan was then taken to Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Farmington for treatment of his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Joseph Johnson
Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors

Latest News

A University of Maine student has plead not guilty to voting twice during last November's...
UMaine student pleads not guilty to charge of voting twice in November election
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC
Warm and humid today
Maine warns of bogus texting scam about drivers licenses