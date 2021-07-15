Advertisement

Double-digit rate hike coming for CMP customers

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Starting next month, some Mainers will be paying more on their electric bills.

State regulators have approved an 11.5 percent rate increase for Central Maine Power.

So what does that mean for your monthly electric bill? The average customer will see about a $10 bump.

State regulators say the biggest driver behind the higher rates are growing transmissions costs. Those are calculated at the federal level and look at the load each Northeast state puts on the shared power grid.

Phil Bartlett with the Maine Public Utilities Commission says, “A lot of the rest of New England saw load reduction while in Maine, CMP customers saw load growth. So, what that means is a larger sale of the regional cost of the transmission system is being born by CMP customers than before.”

These increases go into effect in August.

Some state lawmakers say they want to reimagine Maine’s power grid in a way that will do away with hikes like this in the future.

