Deputies identify Maine man killed in Oxford County crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies said an Oxford County man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in West Paris.

Officials said the crash was reported at 5:30 a.m. on Route 26.

Deputies said Casey Ryerson, 35, was driving south when his car went off the road and into a ditch.

His car then hit two culverts and became airborne. The car landed nose down and rolled over, deputies said.

Officials said Ryerson was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Deputies said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

