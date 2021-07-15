Advertisement

Bangor water main break shuts down portion of First Street

Officials say the break happened between Union and Cedar Streets.
Bangor water main break
Bangor water main break(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A portion of First Street in Bangor remains closed after a water main break Thursday morning.

They say the water main is over 100 years old.

Crews are asking people to take an alternate route if driving by the area.

”We’ll take and get the hot top removed from the road over the area where we think the water leak is, and from there, we’ll dig down to the water main, identify the issue, fix the issue, and fill back up the grade and have a paving crew come in and fix the hot top.” said Bangor Water Construction Supervisor Vaughn Littlefield.

“Very glad to see them out here. They reacted very quickly, which was nice. It’s one of those things where the driveway is gone, the backyard is washed out a little bit, but that’s just things that can be fixed, repaired, or replaced or whatever,” said Tim Hoelzer, a resident who was affected.

Crews are still digging to expose the full extent of the crack.

They say so far, it’s 12 feet long and counting, so it could be a while before water comes back on and the road is clear to drive.

