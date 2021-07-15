Bangor Community Gardens vandalized

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of plants were ruined at the Bangor Community Garden earlier this week.

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette says this isn’t the first time the Essex Street Gardens have been vandalized.

The gardens have been around since 2011.

Members of the community can rent the beds for their own use.

Most of the destruction was cleaned up by today, but there were still a few areas where damage could be seen.

“It’s tough because we try to keep the gardens as open as we can for the individual gardeners. We have about 200 beds up here, but once in a while we have to deal with this kind of thing with vandalism to individual beds which can be discouraging to the gardeners, but they’ve been very good about coming up and picking up and cleaning up and moving on and continuing what we hope is a positive gardening season,” Willette said.

Willette says they have been in touch with Bangor Police and they plan to put up security cameras.

