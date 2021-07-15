Art studio in Sangerville provides creative space for all ages

SANGERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -An art studio in Sangerville is working to provide a space for artists of all ages to create and display their work.

”I’m not going to lie, it’s been really hard.”

Wendy Lorigan opened Main Street Art Studio in Sangerville back in January.

“I’ve had so much support from the community and my family to really pull things together here.”

She says running the non-profit in a small town has posed many challenges, but she’s committed to providing low-cost art classes and a free public gallery.

“I feel like it’s such an important thing to have a community space especially in a small town where kids can come and be themselves and grownups can gather and share their art pieces with each other.”

The studio has hosted programming for kids and adults during school vacations and throughout the summer.

“Acrylic art, oil painting classes, we’ve had pottery here, we’ve had photography.”

In addition to the classes, she provides free wall space for artists to display their work.

“I only feature Maine artists, they set their prices on their artwork and the commission goes 100% to them. We have artists as young as five and as old as 80 so far.”

She has eight more weeks of summer programming planned out.

“I’m going to try to start some fall programming after school, hoping for some grant funding for that. It’s really important to me that all artists of all ages get their work out.”

You can find out more about the gallery and what programs are available on the studio’s Facebook page.

