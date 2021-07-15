Advertisement

18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGVALE, Maine (WMTW) - Eighteen horses, along with several cats and dogs were seized from a Maine farm on Wednesday, according to animal welfare officials.

State animal welfare officials, animal control officers and sheriff’s deputies went to a farm on Deering Road in Springvale on Wednesday morning to seize the animals.

Officials said the seized horses are not used to human contact and the process of rounding them up was slow.

“They haven’t been handled a lot in the past, so they are being difficult and they’re kind of scared, so we’re trying to take it slow, ease them on to the trailers and get them out into a safe location,” said Liam Hughes, of the Maine Animal Welfare Program.

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.

They also would not describe the condition of the animals.

