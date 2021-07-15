Advertisement

10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC

It is unclear when the deaths actually occurred
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 10 additional COVID-related deaths. Three come from Cumberland County, two in York County and one each in Somerset, Hancock and Aroostook counties.

It is unclear when the residents died.

The CDC is also reporting 56 new cases.

7 come from Kennebec County. 15 each in Cumberland and York counties.

Five counties reporting no increase in cases.

17 patients are in critical care. 5 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,513 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

59.4% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 1,551,803 coronavirus vaccines have been given in our state.

