Wyman’s Bee Wild Mobile working to educate the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a wild new ride cruising through Maine on a mission to educate the state.

Wyman’s Bee Wild Mobile, that’s Bee with two E’s, is a rolling advertisement for one of the state’s largest natural resources... wild Maine blueberries.

It also helps illustrate the link between bees and the fruit.

Spoiler alert - the bees are a big help.

The vehicle will be making stops at events around the state trying to get the word out about what you need in your diet!

“The wild difference we like to call it,” said Bee Wild driver Amanda Boyd. “Wild blueberries are so much different than the ordinary store bought blueberries.”

“We are here to spread the love of fruit and the fact that Americans don’t eat enough fruit,” said fellow driver Erin Sastre. “We want to bring awareness to that and show that fruit can be fun. It can be a fun time. You can enjoy it while also experiencing something new.”

At each stop, they play games and give away prizes.

They also offer cups of their sweet treat.

