Advertisement

Wyman’s Bee Wild Mobile working to educate the state

Wyman's new ride.
Wyman's new ride.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a wild new ride cruising through Maine on a mission to educate the state.

Wyman’s Bee Wild Mobile, that’s Bee with two E’s, is a rolling advertisement for one of the state’s largest natural resources... wild Maine blueberries.

It also helps illustrate the link between bees and the fruit.

Spoiler alert - the bees are a big help.

The vehicle will be making stops at events around the state trying to get the word out about what you need in your diet!

“The wild difference we like to call it,” said Bee Wild driver Amanda Boyd. “Wild blueberries are so much different than the ordinary store bought blueberries.”

“We are here to spread the love of fruit and the fact that Americans don’t eat enough fruit,” said fellow driver Erin Sastre. “We want to bring awareness to that and show that fruit can be fun. It can be a fun time. You can enjoy it while also experiencing something new.”

At each stop, they play games and give away prizes.

They also offer cups of their sweet treat.

Click here to find out where the truck is headed next.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

Latest News

Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
Lawmakers call on Maine DEP for more oversight of CMP.
Lawmakers say Maine DEP not doing it’s job in oversight of CMP corridor
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Maine governor to hold 3rd annual opioid crisis summit