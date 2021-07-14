Advertisement

Speedway 95 to hold race in honor of Mike “Big Dog” Lynch

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - One of local racing’s most well know folks passed away recently.

Mike “Big Dog” Lynch was was a driver- and a fixture- in car racing for the better part of three decades, from Hermon to Unity to Wiscassett, and all over New England.

On July 31st, a special race will be held in his honor at Speedway 95. The “Big Dog” 100 will be the last enduro race of the night that Wedneday, with a purse that’s already up to around $8,000.

