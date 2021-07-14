Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Maine man with dementia

Silver Alert issued for missing Maine man with dementia
Silver Alert issued for missing Maine man with dementia(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bridgton man with dementia.

Frank Mollins, 81, was last seen on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. on South High Street in Bridgton.

Police said he was driving a black 2011 Chevy Malibu with Maine Veteran license plate 33375.

Mollins was last seen wearing blue Dickies work pants and a long sleeve shirt.

Mollins may travel to Long Island, New York, or Moultonborough, New Hampshire, where he used to have family, officials said.

He currently has family in Presque Isle, but police said it is not clear where he was heading when he left his home Tuesday night.

Anyone who sees Mollins or has any information should call 911 or the Bridgton Police Department at 207-893-2810.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

Latest News

For the first time last month, Maine police officers traveled to Wisconsin to take part in...
Maine police officers take part in natural disaster training with military
Maine city ranked one of top 10 best places to live in US
Maine city ranked one of top 10 best places to live in US
Maine rural hospitals get COVID-19 testing, mitigation help
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Maine identifies preferred site for offshore wind array