Silver Alert issued for missing Maine man with dementia

BRIDGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bridgton man with dementia.

Frank Mollins, 81, was last seen on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. on South High Street in Bridgton.

Police said he was driving a black 2011 Chevy Malibu with Maine Veteran license plate 33375.

Mollins was last seen wearing blue Dickies work pants and a long sleeve shirt.

Mollins may travel to Long Island, New York, or Moultonborough, New Hampshire, where he used to have family, officials said.

He currently has family in Presque Isle, but police said it is not clear where he was heading when he left his home Tuesday night.

Anyone who sees Mollins or has any information should call 911 or the Bridgton Police Department at 207-893-2810.

