Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year old whose mother is charged with manslaughter

Her mother, 28-year-old Hillary Goding is charged with manslaughter for her death.
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was pronounced dead at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor that same day.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A three year-old girl who died in Old Town last month had fentanyl in her system, according to court records.

Her mother, 28-year-old Hillary Goding is charged with manslaughter for her death.

Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was pronounced dead at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor that same day.

Hillary Goding
Hillary Goding(WABI)

The Bangor Daily News reports, the three-year old was exposed to drug paraphernalia that Goding used to ingest what she believed to be heroin.

Her mother did not call 911 until the girl stopped breathing the next day, according to the report.

Goding was initially held on $50,000 dollar bail.

That was revoked and a new charge of violating conditions of release has been added.

The report from Maine State Police says Goding violated a no-contact order at least a dozen times since she’s been in jail.

Goding is due back in court in August.

