Plenty of Clouds Today, Few Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will move into the state today and to our north tonight. A south/southeast breeze ahead of the front will provide us with lots of clouds today. The combination of the clouds and the onshore breeze will result in a cooler day today with temperatures only reaching the mid-60s to around 70° for highs. As the warm front moves in, we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The best chance will come during the late afternoon and evening hours. Northern and western Maine will have the best chance to see a few stronger storms later today and early tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the night tonight as the warm moves through. We’ll see areas of fog developing during the nighttime hours. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for nighttime lows.

A warm front moving through the state today and tonight will usher a warmer, more humid air mass into the region for the next several days. Humidity will increase as the day progresses today with dew points expected to be in the mid and upper 60s for the end of the week into the weekend. (WABI)

Today will be the coolest day over the stretch ahead as warmer and more humid air moves in later today and tonight. (WABI)

We may see a few lingering showers Thursday morning as the warm pushes off to our east otherwise expect brightening skies from late morning through the afternoon. The warm and humid air mass will be in place. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the low to mid-80s inland and mid-70s to near 80° along the coast. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will move into the state Friday giving us more clouds and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms especially from late morning through the afternoon. Plan on a warm and humid Friday too with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. The cold front will then stall out over the area for the weekend keeping us under plenty of clouds and the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms both weekend days. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 70s to around 80° with dew points expected to remain in the mid and upper 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 64°-70°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs between 76°-86°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

