Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral
31-year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with killing 59-year-old Berton Conley.
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man charged with murder and arson was in court Wednesday asking to change his bail so he can attend a family member’s funeral.
Police say he and 41-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie killed Conley on November 1st then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street in Bangor.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
The judge has yet to issue a ruling on the bail request from Johnson.
