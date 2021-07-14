Advertisement

Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral

31-year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with killing 59-year-old Berton Conley.
Joseph Johnson
Joseph Johnson(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man charged with murder and arson was in court Wednesday asking to change his bail so he can attend a family member’s funeral.

31-year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with killing 59-year-old Berton Conley.

Police say he and 41-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie killed Conley on November 1st then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street in Bangor.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The judge has yet to issue a ruling on the bail request from Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

Latest News

Maine rural hospitals get COVID-19 testing, mitigation help
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Maine identifies preferred site for offshore wind array
Maine to study burden of student debt on its graduates
Maine lawmakers call on Government Oversight Committee to investigate DHHS