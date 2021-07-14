Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man charged with murder and arson was in court Wednesday asking to change his bail so he can attend a family member’s funeral.

31-year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with killing 59-year-old Berton Conley.

Police say he and 41-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie killed Conley on November 1st then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street in Bangor.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The judge has yet to issue a ruling on the bail request from Johnson.

