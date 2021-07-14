Advertisement

Maine Supreme Judicial Court hears Millinocket home invasion case

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is considering the appeal of a North Carolina man who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a fatal home invasion in Millinocket in December 2017.

41-year-old Christopher Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Wayne Lapierre was killed and his wife was wounded during that home invasion.

Two others were also sentenced in the case.

47-year-old Tony Locklear is serving life in prison for murder.

His daughter, 25-year old Alexis Locklear, was sentenced to a year for robbery.

On Wednesday, his attorney argued that the trial court erred in denying his requests to instruct the jury about the defense of duress.

The defense claims Tony Locklear made comments to his daughter that if Murray did not enter the home, Murray would end up dead.

Alexis Locklear denied that she made those claims.

One justice says she has concerns there was no testimony by Alexis during Murray’s trial that those statements were made by her father.

“The duress might apply to her if she were charged with going into the house and being involved in a felony murder, but there’s no testimony by her or anyone else that Cece was in hearing range of her father making those statements,” said Justice Ellen Gorman.

“As you point out Justice Mead, there’s not a shred of evidence on the record that Tony Locklear said to Christopher Murray, “you have to shoot and kill or seriously bodily injure” the LaPierre’s, which require the duress defense,” said Assistant Attorney General, Donald Macomber.

“This court should make him whole by vacating and remaining with instruction to again allow for the unfair advisability of the evidence of duress this time with the appropriate jury instruction of the defense,” said defense attorney, Rory McNamara.

As part of his appeal, Murray also claims an expert should have been allowed to testify that Lapierre’s wife, who identified him as the shooter, had memory issues due to her injuries.

The court is expected to make a decision within the next few days.

