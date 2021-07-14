Advertisement

Maine to study burden of student debt on its graduates

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is going to study the burden student loan debt has on college graduates in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill designed to study the impact of the debt.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, of Brunswick, proposed the bill, which reinstates the state’s Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion.

Daughtry said Wednesday the state needs to “make sure we understand how the cost of education, and the burden of student loans that come with it, is impacting Maine workers and our economy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

Latest News

Maine rural hospitals get COVID-19 testing, mitigation help
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Maine identifies preferred site for offshore wind array
Joseph Johnson
Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral
Maine lawmakers call on Government Oversight Committee to investigate DHHS