Maine to study burden of student debt on its graduates

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is going to study the burden student loan debt has on college graduates in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill designed to study the impact of the debt.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, of Brunswick, proposed the bill, which reinstates the state’s Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion.

Daughtry said Wednesday the state needs to “make sure we understand how the cost of education, and the burden of student loans that come with it, is impacting Maine workers and our economy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.