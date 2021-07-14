Maine rural hospitals get COVID-19 testing, mitigation help

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group of small, rural hospitals in Maine is going to receive more than $4.6 million from the federal government to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it is providing the money to 18 hospitals for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

The money is through the agency’s Small Rural Hospital Improvement Plan.

New cases of the coronavirus have crept up slightly in Maine over the past two weeks. However, they remain low.

