Maine identifies preferred site for offshore wind array

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine officials have identified a preferred site for an offshore wind farm that would be the nation’s first floating offshore wind research area.

Governor Mills’ administration is working with the University of Maine and New England Aqua Ventus on the planned research array in the Gulf of Maine.

Administration officials say the 16 square mile site will contain up to 12 turbines.

The administration says it’s taking comments on the site proposal through the end of the month.

