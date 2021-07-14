Advertisement

Maine governor to hold 3rd annual opioid crisis summit

There were more than 500 overdose deaths in Maine last year.
There were more than 500 overdose deaths in Maine last year.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor plans to host the a virtual summit about the opioid crisis this week.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she has scheduled the third annual Governor’s Opioid Response Summit for Thursday.

She said the event is designed to assemble health care providers, policy experts, law enforcement officials and members of the public to work together on the opioid crisis.

Maine is on pace to potentially surpass the record number of drug overdose deaths that occurred in 2020.

There were more than 500 overdose deaths in Maine last year.

