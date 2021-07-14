Advertisement

Maine city ranked one of top 10 best places to live in US

Maine city ranked one of top 10 best places to live in US
Maine city ranked one of top 10 best places to live in US
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland has been named one of the top 10 best places to live in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Portland ranked 8th in this year’s report. The city was graded on its quality of life, job market, value of living and desirability.

The report highlighted the city’s dining and arts scene, as well as Portland’s dozens of small businesses.

U.S. News and World Report also recognized some of the challenges Portland faces with development and lack of affordable housing.

Portland was the only New England city to make the top 30. Boston was ranked 31.

The top-ranked city was Boulder, Colorado.

Below is a look at the top 10 rankings:

  • Boulder, Colorado
  • Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina
  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Austin, Texas
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Naples, Florida
  • Portland, Maine
  • Sarasota, Florida
  • (The Other) Portland, Oregon

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

Latest News

For the first time last month, Maine police officers traveled to Wisconsin to take part in...
Maine police officers take part in natural disaster training with military
Silver Alert issued for missing Maine man with dementia
Silver Alert issued for missing Maine man with dementia
Maine rural hospitals get COVID-19 testing, mitigation help
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Maine identifies preferred site for offshore wind array