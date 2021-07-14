Loonstock: Lincoln Loon Festival kicks off soon

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -The town of Lincoln’s biggest yearly event is back. The Lincoln Loon Festival is scheduled to start Thursday and run through the weekend.

This year they’re calling it Loonstock. If you couldn’t guess, the theme is based on the 1969 Woodstock music festival.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in tie dye or add whatever groovy accessories they can.

Last year the festival was canceled so organizers like Lincoln Communication Director Katie Gloede say everyone is excited to celebrate.

”We have a ton of stuff on the schedule this year. Everything from food trucks and artisans to live music, we have a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. A 1.5k color run race. Also our annual parade down Main Street and fireworks.”

Other community favorites like the Redneck Regatta and the River Driver’s Supper are also returning.

You can find a full schedule of events on their Facebook page or website.

