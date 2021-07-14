Advertisement

Loonstock: Lincoln Loon Festival kicks off soon

Lincoln Loon Festival
Lincoln Loon Festival(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -The town of Lincoln’s biggest yearly event is back. The Lincoln Loon Festival is scheduled to start Thursday and run through the weekend.

This year they’re calling it Loonstock. If you couldn’t guess, the theme is based on the 1969 Woodstock music festival.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in tie dye or add whatever groovy accessories they can.

Last year the festival was canceled so organizers like Lincoln Communication Director Katie Gloede say everyone is excited to celebrate.

”We have a ton of stuff on the schedule this year. Everything from food trucks and artisans to live music, we have a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. A 1.5k color run race. Also our annual parade down Main Street and fireworks.”

Other community favorites like the Redneck Regatta and the River Driver’s Supper are also returning.

You can find a full schedule of events on their Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

Latest News

Kids enrolled for the Champions summer program collected nearly 4,000 bottles to raise money in...
Dirigo Reads receives generous donation from kids
Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery last year.
Maine Supreme Judicial Court hears Millinocket home invasion case
Hayward Carl Spencer is the only Veazie resident killed during Vietnam.
Bridge in Veazie to be named after fallen soldier
Wyman's new ride.
Wyman’s Bee Wild Mobile working to educate the state