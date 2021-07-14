Lawmakers say Maine DEP not doing it’s job in oversight of CMP corridor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of lawmakers say the Maine Department of Environmental Protection isn’t doing its job when it comes to Central Maine Power’s corridor project.

During a virtual press conference Wednesday, the group of four stated that after touring multiple locations along Segment 1 of the corridor in Western Maine, it was clear to them the project was in violation of tapering conditions.

They showed pictures that they claim show the cuts being made didn’t follow the agreements between the power company and the state.

The group is calling on the Board of the DEP to take action.

“These conditions are not being met,” said Rep. Rick Bennett. “What you see, what we saw is a clear cut, plain and simple. Now they have a chance to rectify this shortcoming and take on the task at hand to address CMP’s inability to meet the tapering conditions in Segment 1. They need to stop this nonsense now and do their job.”

TV5 reached out to the Maine DEP for a response to the claims, but we have yet to hear back.

