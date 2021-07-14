Advertisement

Hampden native to sign Major League contract with the Phillies

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Late Tuesday night, just hours after the 2021 MLB Draft concluded, UMaine pitcher and Hampden Academy grad Alex McKenney announced he’s signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

McKenney was a red-shirt junior this season for the Bears. The former Hampden Bronco had 43 strikeouts in just 56 and-a-third innings this season, and finished the year with a 3.67 ERA. He was named the America East Pitcher of the Week twice in 2021, and also named to the America East All-Tournament team.

McKenney becomes the the 118th player in UMaine history to sign a professional contract, and the second this season alongside pitcher Nick Sinicola, who was drafted in the seventh round by the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

Latest News

Maine Amateur Golf Tourney- Day 2
Three-way tie for the lead heading into Maine Amateur final round
Speedway 95 to hold "Big Dog 100
Speedway 95 to hold race in honor of Mike “Big Dog” Lynch
Brunswick Golf Club's Caleb Manuel leads the Maine Amateur after 1 round
Topsham’s Caleb Manuel leads after opening round at 102nd Maine Amateur
National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, holds the champions trophy after winning...
MLB Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso uses bats from Maine