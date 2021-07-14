Hampden native to sign Major League contract with the Phillies

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Late Tuesday night, just hours after the 2021 MLB Draft concluded, UMaine pitcher and Hampden Academy grad Alex McKenney announced he’s signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

McKenney was a red-shirt junior this season for the Bears. The former Hampden Bronco had 43 strikeouts in just 56 and-a-third innings this season, and finished the year with a 3.67 ERA. He was named the America East Pitcher of the Week twice in 2021, and also named to the America East All-Tournament team.

McKenney becomes the the 118th player in UMaine history to sign a professional contract, and the second this season alongside pitcher Nick Sinicola, who was drafted in the seventh round by the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

