Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of a 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy whose mother is accused of killing him is also facing charges.

Police say she concealed her daughter’s location from them.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Sherry Johnson is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of Jessica Trefethen.

A judge set bail at $2,000.

Johnson is also ordered not have contact with her daughter and several other people.

An autopsy determined that 3-year-old Maddox Williams died by blunt force trauma on June 20th.

Trefethen is charged with murder.

She’s in jail on $150,000 bail and has not had a chance to enter a plea yet.

