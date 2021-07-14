Advertisement

Former Belfast technical school director facing charges involving 13-year-old girl

Kevin Michaud
Kevin Michaud(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The former director of the Waldo County Technical School in Belfast is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

58-year-old Kevin Michaud of China is charged with simple assault. He was also summonsed for unlawful sexual touching.

Michaud was arrested Sunday.

State police say they were tipped off to Michaud’s online communications with a 13-year old girl, as well as a pair of incidents with the girl in Waldo County earlier this year.

Michaud was released on bail with the conditions that he can’t talk to children under the age of 18. He is not allowed to return to the technical center, either.

