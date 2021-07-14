Dirigo Reads receives generous donation from kids

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - You’re never too young to make a difference! That’s what a group of students in Newburgh has learned.

For the past few months kids enrolled at Champions in Newburgh have been collecting bottles.

They decided to give back with the money they collected and make a donation to Dirigo Reads.

The program aims to improve the health and wellbeing of children throughout Maine through literacy.

Altogether, they were able to buy books for first graders with the $193 raised.

”A bottle drive like this may seem simple, but it’s giving them an opportunity to have a brighter future,” said Karen Cashmen of Dirigo Reads.

“They’re really exited about all they have done. We do have kiddos in the program who have received books from Dirigo Reads.” explained Area Manager of Champions of Maine, Lori Lee.

“It’s really fun because I think four through seven year old’s, they will really enjoy those books,” said first grader, Laityn Stover.

Dirigo Reads’ goal is to put a book in the hands of every Maine first grader each month during the school year by 2025.

