Cloudy & Cool This Afternoon, Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will move into the state this afternoon and to our north tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the rest of the day resulting in a cooler day with highs topping off in the mid-60s to around 70°. A few widely scattered showers will be possible through mid-afternoon then expect a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to move into Western Maine later this afternoon. Those showers and thunderstorms will push eastward across the state during the evening and early overnight hours. Northern and Western Maine could see some stronger thunderstorms later today with the potential to produce gusty wind and heavy rainfall otherwise the showers and thunderstorms are expected to weaken as they move across the state this evening into tonight. The shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to taper off around or a bit after midnight. We’ll see areas of fog developing during the nighttime hours. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for nighttime lows.

A warm front moving through the state today and tonight will usher a warmer, more humid air mass into the region for the next several days. Humidity will increase as the day progresses today with dew points expected to be in the mid and upper 60s for the end of the week into the weekend. (WABI)

Today will be the coolest day over the stretch ahead as warmer and more humid air moves in later today and tonight. (WABI)

We may see a few lingering showers Thursday morning as the warm pushes off to our east otherwise expect brightening skies from late morning through the afternoon. The warm and humid air mass will be in place. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the low to mid-80s inland and mid-70s to near 80° along the coast. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will move into the state Friday giving us more clouds and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms especially from late morning through the afternoon. Plan on a warm and humid Friday too with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. The cold front will then stall out over the area for the weekend keeping us under plenty of clouds and the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms both weekend days. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 70s to around 80° with dew points expected to remain in the mid and upper 60s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 64°-70°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs between 76°-86°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

