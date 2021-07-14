Chance Of Storms To The West This Evening. Brighter, Warmer & More Humid Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and storms continue to develop over parts of Quebec, New Hampshire & Vermont. These storms will progress eastwards into western Maine by early evening. Skies have cleared some to the west which has led to areas of increased instability. A few stronger to isolated severe storms will be possible to the west with strong winds & heavy rain the main concerns. As the storms move eastwards into central & eventually Downeast, they will weaken and fizzle out as they run into the cooler & more stable airmass. Bangor will see the chance of a few showers & storms tonight, most of which will occur after about 10 PM. Clouds stick around for the rest of the night and lows will drop into the upper 50s & low 60s.

Brightening skies expected for Thursday, the morning will have clouds and areas of fog and by the afternoon more sunshine with highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. It will be more humid as dew points will start to climb into the low to mid 60s. A few scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible late Thursday night and into early Friday.

Friday will be another warm & humid day. Most locations will be a few degrees cooler as compared to Thursday. A cold front will move through the region, this will bring increasing clouds and a chance of a few scattered storms. The front stalls out over the region bringing clouds & chances of showers & storms for the weekend. Behind the front it will be slightly less humid and cooler with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

TONIGHT: Chance of storms to the west that will fizzle out as they move east. Mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog developing. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a light & variable wind.

TOMORROW: Clouds during the morning. Sunshine returns by the afternoon. A warm and humid day with highs in the 70s & 80s. Winds out of the SW around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity sticks around with highs in the 70s & 80s. A few afternoon storms possible as a cold front moves through

SATURDAY: Not as humid. Mostly cloudy skies with some showers & storms possible. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible with highs in the 70s, Humidity will be improving.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

