Bridge in Veazie to be named after fallen soldier

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A bridge in Veazie is set to be named after a fallen veteran from the town.

The bridge near the corner of Main and State Streets will be named after Hayward Carl Spencer.

He is the only Veazie resident killed while serving in Vietnam.

Back in March the Maine legislature passed a bill to facilitate the naming.

A naming ceremony will be held on Monday at 11 AM at the bridge.

