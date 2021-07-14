Advertisement

Bangor Band returns with first concert in 16 months

Members of the Bangor Band play on at the Bangor Waterfront.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday’s concert was a long time coming for members of the Bangor Band.

Tonight marked their first concert in 16 months, over at the Bangor Waterfront.

The Bangor Band is a community staple, still going strong in its 162nd year.

Band members of all ages played to a crowded audience, mostly playing patriotic songs that they had rehearsed for the rescheduled July 4th show.

The crowd filled in nicely as the night went on, and both the band and spectators are grateful to be doing what they love.

”It’s like Christmas in July,” said Sue McKay, President of the Bangor Band. “These are community concerts that are free, people bring their own seats, they bring their own dinners quite often. It’s just a very, very festive time to enjoy the waterfront and the beautiful sky.

”It’s incredible,” said spectator Michael Cray. “It’s been a year and a half, and no one’s gone out and done anything, and everybody’s getting a chance to come down to the Waterfront and enjoy some great music.”

The band has a couple more shows planned for upcoming Tuesdays at the Waterfront, and they will play at the Chapin Park Block Party in August before their summer finale.

