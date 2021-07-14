Advertisement

5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases

18 patients in critical care, 6 on ventilators
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC
Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Five more Mainers died with coronavirus. 3 residents were from Aroostook County, one each in Penobscot and Androscoggin counties.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 40 new cases.

Five additional cases in Hancock County.

Four new cases each in Waldo, Aroostook and Penobscot counties.

Five counties reporting no increase in cases..

Meanwhile, 1,537 new doses of the COVID-19 shots were administered.

59.34% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 1,550,290 shots were given out in Maine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Gov. Janet Mills
Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says

Latest News

Maine governor to hold 3rd annual opioid crisis summit
There were more than 500 overdose deaths in Maine last year.
Maine governor to hold 3rd annual opioid crisis summit
Members of the Bangor Band play on at the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor Band returns with first concert in 16 months
Maine Supreme Judicial Court to hear Millinocket home invasion case Wednesday
Maine Supreme Judicial Court to hear Millinocket home invasion case Wednesday