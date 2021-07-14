5 more Mainers died with COVID, 40 new cases

Updated coronavirus data from Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Five more Mainers died with coronavirus. 3 residents were from Aroostook County, one each in Penobscot and Androscoggin counties.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 40 new cases.

Five additional cases in Hancock County.

Four new cases each in Waldo, Aroostook and Penobscot counties.

Five counties reporting no increase in cases..

Meanwhile, 1,537 new doses of the COVID-19 shots were administered.

59.34% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 1,550,290 shots were given out in Maine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.