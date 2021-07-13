Advertisement

Young artists wanted for upcoming book launch event

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you a young artist who would like to get your work seen by others?

Do we have an opportunity for you.

In coordination with the release of the book, “Assembling Ella,” you are invited to have your work on display during a launch party in Bangor later this month.

“Assembling Ella” is the third book from author Emma G. Rose.

“Don’t do visual art myself, but I’m always envious of those who can,” explained Rose. “I think it’s a beautiful way to immediately impact someone. I worked in a museum, so I have a deep appreciation for art. I want to give young artists an opportunity to be seen. I know how hard it is to be seen in the noise of the modern world, so I want to give them an opportunity to be seen by their community.”

The event is at the Bangor Arts Exchange on July 29th at 6pm.

The hope is to have as many artists ages 14 through 24 with their work on display.

You can find a link here on how to get your work into the event.

