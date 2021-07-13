Advertisement

Topsham’s Caleb Manuel leads after opening round at 102nd Maine Amateur

132 of the states best representing 40 different golf clubs across 11 counties are competing in this years 54 hole event.
Brunswick Golf Club's Caleb Manuel leads the Maine Amateur after 1 round
Brunswick Golf Club's Caleb Manuel leads the Maine Amateur after 1 round(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s finest golfers descended upon Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor today to begin the 102nd playing of the Maine Amateur Championship.

132 of the states best representing 40 different golf clubs across 11 counties are competing in this year’s 54 hole event.

Lots of good scores came in to close out the 1st round, but none better than that of Caleb Manuel of Brunswick Golf Club, who had himself a day.

Manuel closed out his final three holes with three birdies.

He finished 2 under par and sits alone atop the leaderboard after day 1.

We spoke to the clubhouse leader about his round after he exited the 18th green and the PGA pro at Kebo about the rest of the field.

”I feel pretty good about the score, I definitely didn’t hit it as well as I wanted to, I was planning on hitting fairways and greens, and just kind of having a stressful free round, and it happens that you don’t hit it well, and you have to grind it with the putter and hit some recovery shots, so I’m definitely happy with the score after the way I hit it,” said Caleb Manuel.

“The field is a stacked field. Expect a tight-knit group. Caleb had a really great finish today with the three birdies in a row, so he’s maybe separated himself maybe a little bit, but I know an even-par round just came in by Mike O’Brien, so they’re some good players in a tight field. It’s all going to come down to putting and being below the hole in those right positions, so I’m expecting an exciting finish come Thursday,” said Pieter DeVos, PGA Professional at Kebo Valley GC.

The full leaderboard that includes live scoring and results can be found at MESGA.org

TV 5 sports will have more coverage from Kebo Valley on Wednesday and Thursday for rounds two and three.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack

Latest News

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, holds the champions trophy after winning...
MLB Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso uses bats from Maine
Sinacola drafted by San Francisco Giants
Brownville scoreboard restoration
Brownville Junction High School gets an important piece of basketball history restored
UMaine football gets first workout on new turf
UMaine football gets first workout on new turf