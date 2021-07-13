Topsham’s Caleb Manuel leads after opening round at 102nd Maine Amateur

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s finest golfers descended upon Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor today to begin the 102nd playing of the Maine Amateur Championship.

132 of the states best representing 40 different golf clubs across 11 counties are competing in this year’s 54 hole event.

Lots of good scores came in to close out the 1st round, but none better than that of Caleb Manuel of Brunswick Golf Club, who had himself a day.

Manuel closed out his final three holes with three birdies.

He finished 2 under par and sits alone atop the leaderboard after day 1.

We spoke to the clubhouse leader about his round after he exited the 18th green and the PGA pro at Kebo about the rest of the field.

”I feel pretty good about the score, I definitely didn’t hit it as well as I wanted to, I was planning on hitting fairways and greens, and just kind of having a stressful free round, and it happens that you don’t hit it well, and you have to grind it with the putter and hit some recovery shots, so I’m definitely happy with the score after the way I hit it,” said Caleb Manuel.

“The field is a stacked field. Expect a tight-knit group. Caleb had a really great finish today with the three birdies in a row, so he’s maybe separated himself maybe a little bit, but I know an even-par round just came in by Mike O’Brien, so they’re some good players in a tight field. It’s all going to come down to putting and being below the hole in those right positions, so I’m expecting an exciting finish come Thursday,” said Pieter DeVos, PGA Professional at Kebo Valley GC.

The full leaderboard that includes live scoring and results can be found at MESGA.org

TV 5 sports will have more coverage from Kebo Valley on Wednesday and Thursday for rounds two and three.

