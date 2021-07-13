Schoodic Arts for All gets back to in-person summer programming; Ukulele Club returns

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - About ten years ago, UMaine Machias music instructor Gene Nichols taught a ukulele class as part of the Schoodic Arts Festival in Winter Harbor.

The Schoodic Arts for All Ukulele club was formed off of the class’s popularity, and after a pandemic hiatus last year, the ukulele club is back.

It’s been two years since Schoodic Arts for All has been able to offer in-person programming, and now that those programs are returning, Schoodic Arts couldn’t be more grateful.

“I think it gives individuals a great sense of community,” said Colt Neidhardt, Schoodic Arts Executive Director. “It gives people the opportunity to connect and take on creative activity is something we’ve really been kind of starved for over the last eighteen months. So we’re really excited to have these programs returning to the community.”

One of the highlights this summer will be the return of the ukulele club.

“Mainely Music actually donated a half dozen ukuleles so that people who wanted to try it out could come and play with a borrowed instrument, without having to first start out with an initial outlay, and so it made it very accessible to everybody that wanted to come and try it,” said retiring Executive Director Mary Laury.

Not only do you not need to own a ukulele to be part of the club. You don’t even need any playing ability.

“Accessibility to the arts is one of our main focuses.,” Laury said. “We want this to be available to everyone, regardless of their situation. There’s no background, no experience necessary. We all learn together.”

And even if ukulele isn’t your thing, there are lots of other ways to spend your summer practicing the arts- in-person- in Winter Harbor.

“We have groups for singing, for ukulele, for woodwinds,” said Neidhart. “All sorts of different ways for individuals can get involved with us, and those programs are free.”

The first meeting of ukulele club will be this Thursday from 7 to 9pm.

If you’re interested in joining, send an email to info@schoodicartsforall.org.

