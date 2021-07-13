Advertisement

Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil station about 2 miles away.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

We are currently involved in an active investigation at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobile. Travel will be...

Posted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil station about 2 miles away.

The tweet said: “There is no threat to the community,” but it gave no other details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack
Poll question
Poll results

Latest News

Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12,...
Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Tatanisha McAllister’s 8-year-old Yorkie, Chrissy, was swiped near the scene of a car crash....
‘I want my dog back:’ Woman searches for dog stolen at scene of car crash
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states