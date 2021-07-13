Advertisement

Passamaquoddy Tribe looks to inspire dialogue during Tall Ships event

Dwayne Tomah, Passamaquoddy Language Keeper, is looking to inspire dialogue in the presence of...
Dwayne Tomah, Passamaquoddy Language Keeper, is looking to inspire dialogue in the presence of the Nao Santa Maria.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Thursday, members of the Passmaquoddy Tribe hosted an event right by the docked Nao Santa Maria, hoping to inspire dialogue.

Language keeper Dwayne Tomah spoke at the event, looking to provide education about the relationship between Native American nations and foreign explorers.

Tomah then presented a video about the Doctrine of Discovery, the framework that enabled Cristopher Columbus and other explorers to claim foreign lands as their own.

Tomah said the aim of the event is to provide historical truths.

“I’m looking at it from that perspective, to be able to educated the people,” Tomah said. “There are so many emotions surrounding this particular ship docking here at Bucksport, but I think it’s real important to educate the people on what really took place.”

The Nao Santa Maria will sail out of Bucksport on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

