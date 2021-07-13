Partly to Mostly Cloudy This Afternoon, Isolated Shower Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase from southwest to northeast across the state this afternoon as a warm front approaches. Showers have been moving through areas across central and southern parts of the state this morning and are expecting to fizzle out as we head into the early afternoon. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out this afternoon but overall it looks like we’ll be mainly dry. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80° for most spots away from the coast with coastal areas being a bit cooler with highs in the mid-60s to near 70° due to an onshore wind. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers after midnight mainly across northern areas. Overnight lows will be right around 60°.

The warm front will move through the state Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds Wednesday along with the chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler due to the cloud cover and onshore flow with highs only reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. Warmer and more humid air will move in behind the front for the remainder of the week. Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. It will be warm and humid Thursday with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Plan on a warm and humid Friday too with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. A cold front is forecast to move into the state on Saturday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s Saturday.

A warm front will cross the state during the day Wednesday, bringing more humid air into the region for the rest of the week and into the weekend. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds. An isolated shower possible. Highs between 69°-79°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered showers possible after midnight mainly across northern locales. Lows between 57°-63°. Light south/southeast wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

